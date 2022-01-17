Two people, dog escape after Bellevue home slides off foundation, collapses

by KOMO News

BELLEVUE, Wash. – First responders are working in Bellevue after a home slid off its foundation.

The Bellevue Fire Department said it was called for a minor water leak at first early Monday in the 5000 block of 139th Pl. SE.

Officials say it soon turned into something else completely when they were looking for the leak source near Forest Ridge Elementary, which is behind the house up a hill.

Then the home started to slide off its base to its resting spot it has had for a few hours at a 45 degree angle.

The light of day show the devastation. Fire crew report this is the only home with obvious damages. They will be checking all the other homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZbhgFmj8Q1 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 17, 2022

Two people were and their dog were able to get out of the home safely without firefighter help.

Firefighters are now searching for the root of the water main break. Puget Sound Energy is also in the area to check for a possible gas leak. The Bellevue Fire Department said it has evidence of one, but it isn’t sure where it may be.

Bellevue police say they are evacuating those within a half-mile radius of the collapse and ask people to avoid the area as it is unstable. As of 8 a.m. there were 42 people evacuated from 17 homes.

