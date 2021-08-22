Two people dead, two injured in north Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Spokane Sunday afternoon that left two people dead and others injured.

Spokane Fire received a call about an explosion at E. Nebraska Ave. and N. Perry St. They saw a house engulfed in flames as well as two cars on fire when they arrived.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said two people have died, one was a man and the other was a 17-year-old girl. They were found on the second floor of the house. Firefighters had to use ladders to get up there because the stairs were destroyed.

Two others were also injured and have severe burns. One is in critical condition and the other has serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

A fifth person who was in the house was not injured.

SPD is investigating the incident. Investigators are relying on doorbell cameras to piece together what happened.

