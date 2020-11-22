Two people critically burned in basement fire in West Central Spokane

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were critically burned in a basement fire on N. Elm St. and W. Knox Ave. Saturday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., Spokane Fire crews responded to the fire and found heavy smoke showing from one side of the house.

Crews searched for anyone inside the home and found no trapped or missing people. Firefighters were able to contain the fire on the floor where it started.

One man and one woman were badly burned in the fire, according to SFD. Both were rushed to a trauma center before Spokane Fire crews arrived at the scene. The man was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the woman is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.