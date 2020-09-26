Two people at CDA High School contract COVID-19, sending three other students to quarantine

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Two people at Coeur d’Alene High School have contracted COVID-19.

CDA Schools has not specified whether it was students or staff that became infected, but three students were identified as being close contacts of the patients, and have been advised to self-isolate. According to the school district, Coeur d’Alene High School has been “appropriately cleaned and disinfected,” and will stay opened.

This follows the decision to upgrade CDA Schools from ‘orange’ to ‘yellow’ category, signifying only minimal risk of COVID-19 transmission. Beginning October 5, students will be back in classrooms five days a week.

Additionally, another Coeur d’Alene school, Skyway Elementary, has reported another COVID-19 case.

