Two people arrested in connection to downtown Spokane robbery

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people accused of robbery in downtown Spokane have been arrested following a pursuit by police.

Spokane Police said the car chase ended in the area of E. 61st Ave and S. Smith St. on the South Hill Saturday afternoon.

Police said the driver will be charged with robbery, assault and attempting to elude police.

The second suspect will be charged with robbery.

This is a developing story.

