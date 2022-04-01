Two Olympia police officers stabbed, both in stable condition, suspect airlifted
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Olympia police officers were stabbed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
The stabbing occurred when the officers were trying to arrest a suspect for lighting his neighbor’s door on fire, according to the Olympia Police Department. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect.
Both officers were transported to the hospital. One is in serious, but stable condition, and the other has a non life-threatening wound. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Pierce County in critical condition.
The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.
