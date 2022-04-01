Two Olympia police officers stabbed, both in stable condition, suspect airlifted

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Olympia police officers were stabbed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

The stabbing occurred when the officers were trying to arrest a suspect for lighting his neighbor’s door on fire, according to the Olympia Police Department. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect.

Both officers were transported to the hospital. One is in serious, but stable condition, and the other has a non life-threatening wound. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Pierce County in critical condition.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

1/3: Oly Pd officers have been involved in an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information is: While attempting to arrest a suspect for lighting his neighbor's door on fire, the suspect stabbed two officers. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect. — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) April 1, 2022

