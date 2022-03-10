Two of Spokane’s golf courses announce opening days

Esmeralda Golf Course CREDIT: Spokane Parks and Rec

SPOKANE, Wash.–We have exciting news for golfers who are ready to get back into the swing of things.

Two of the City of Spokane’s courses are opening soon. The Creek at Qualchan golf course opens March 12 and the Esmeralda golf course will open a few days later on March 16.

The Creek at Qualchan is a par 72 course with lots of beautiful natural settings including a meandering creek, five ponds, and well-protected greens.

The Esmerelda has open space flat fairways lined with thousands of trees. It’s a great course for all skill levels.

Looking for tee times? You can find them online here or by calling the courses. The Creek at Qualchan’s number is 509-448-9317 and the Esmeralda’s is 509-487-6291.

Downriver and Indian Canyon golf courses will share their opening dates when they’re known.

