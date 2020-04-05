Two North Spokane Walmart employees test positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two employees at the Walmart located on N. Colton St in North Spokane have tested positive for COVID-19, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed Saturday.

Both employees are self-isolated and Walmart is working to notify anyone who may have come in close contact with them.

As of Saturday, health officials say 10 people have died from the virus in Spokane. You can follow cases by clicking HERE.

