Two new ‘quick service’ restaurants opening in Crescent Court in Downtown Spokane

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

TIO'S TAQUERIA OPENS TODAY IN CRESCENT COURT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new ‘quick service’ restaurants are opening up in Crescent Court in Downtown Spokane.

The restaurants are meant to cater to downtown business employees.

Tio’s Taqueria opens Monday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

The menu is focused on proper Mexican Street Tacos.

Owner, Brad Frey, describes it as “the same delicious flavors you find would expect to find in an L.A. ‘Hole-in-the-wall’, or a taco cart in Mexico City, but incorporating proper techniques and tricks of the trade.”

They will serve six tacos (Carne Asada, Carnitas, Pastor, Chicken & Mole, Fish, and Vegan Chorizo & Potato), Pozole (Mexican Soup), and drinks (Coke Products).

Very simple menu, but Frey says each taco tastes completely different and stands out on its own.

Spokanewich opens this August and is a nod to the travels of the chef behind both restaurants, Cory Johnson.

Johnson wanted to take some of the best, most unique, and exciting flavors from around the world and incorporate them into a simple sandwich.

These are Bahn Mi from South Asia, Chimichuri from South America, BBQ, Falafal, Meatball, Italian, and a Pot-de-Creme (French Custard) for dessert.

Initially, the restaurants will be open Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but this could be subject to change.

The location is 707 W. Main Ave, SUITE B12.

