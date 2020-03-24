Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kootenai Co., eight infected in N. Idaho

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in North Idaho to eight.

Both cases are in Kootenai County—one of them a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 60s. Both people are currently self-isolating at home.

Panhandle Health is working with epidemiologists to investigate who these patients may have come in contact with.

Anyone in North Idaho that is showing COVID-like symptoms is urged to call Panhandle Health’s call center at 1-877-415-5225. The District will assess the need for people to get tested for the coronavirus.

