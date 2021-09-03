Two more veterans test positive for COVID at Spokane Veterans Home

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two more veterans have tested positive for COVID-19 at Spokane Veterans Home, bringing the total to 17 since July.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said ten staff members have tested positive as well, since July 21.

All staff are wearing appropriate PPE and they have adequate supplies, according to the department. They added veterans will continue to be tested every 3 – 7 days until 14 days have passed without a positive result.

It is not known if the infected veterans or staff members are vaccinated.

