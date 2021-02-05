Two more inmates at Airway Heights Corrections Center die from COVID-19

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Two more inmates at Airway Heights Corrections Center have died due to COVID-19.

The corrections center said both people had underlying medical conditions and passed away in late January.

Five inmates at Airway Heights Corrections Center have died since the pandemic began. A total of 13 inmates have died in the custody of the Washington State Department of Corrections. Two Washington State correctional officers have also died of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Airway Heights Corrections Center has had 238 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days.

Since December 31, 2020, the corrections center has a total capacity for 2,172 inmates and an average daily population of 1,926.

“The health and safety of staff and those sentenced to the department’s custody remains the department’s top priority,” the corrections center said in a release. “The department remains committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing any spread of COVID-19.”

RELATED: Airway Heights inmates deprived of showers, hot food in effort to curb COVID outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.