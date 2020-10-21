Two more die from COVID-19 in Spokane Co., close to 9,000 people contracted virus

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County, as nearly 9,000 people have contracted the virus.

102 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday. Currently, 37 county residents are hospitalized. As it stands, 188 people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County and 8,915 have contracted the virus.

