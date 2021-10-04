Two more days of 70s before we take a dip – Mark
Happy Monday!
We have some nice 70-degree weather on tap through Tuesday, then we take a dip over the next week.
Here’s a look at the rest of your day:
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- These may be the last 70-degree days for awhile
- We will see sunshine with these upcoming colder temperatures
- Cooler weather is expected through Sunday
- We’ll be mostly dry throughout the week
Today, we’re seeing above-average highs with most temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Enjoy these above-average conditions today and Tuesday before the cold front moves in. Frost is possible Thursday through Saturday.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.