Two more days of 70s before we take a dip – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We have some nice 70-degree weather on tap through Tuesday, then we take a dip over the next week.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day:

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • These may be the last 70-degree days for awhile
  • We will see sunshine with these upcoming colder temperatures
  • Cooler weather is expected through Sunday
  • We’ll be mostly dry throughout the week

Today, we’re seeing above-average highs with most temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Enjoy these above-average conditions today and Tuesday before the cold front moves in. Frost is possible Thursday through Saturday.

