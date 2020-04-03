Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Spokane Co., bringing total to 7

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven people have now died from COVID-19 in Spokane County, according to health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

The two new deaths were reported Friday morning. Both patients were men; one in his 60s and the other in his 70s.

The total number of confirmed cases also rose to 194 on Friday, though health officials believe there are more undiagnosed cases. In total, 30 people have been hospitalized.

Across the state, more than 72,000 tests have come back negative. That equates to 92 percent of all tests done.

During his daily briefing, Lutz encouraged the community to abide by the stay home order and asked that people continue to practice social distancing.

Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday announced the stay home order has been extended through May 4.

