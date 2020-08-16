Two men stabbed over parking lot argument at Witter Aquatic Center, police say

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating an alleged argument over parking that escalated into a fight, leaving two men with stab wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the Witter Aquatic Center late Saturday afternoon, responding to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, there were no suspects around, but they did find puddles of blood, a broken baton and other items on the ground.

Witnesses told officers that two men involved in the incident left the area.

Police were later notified by two local hospitals that they had recently admitted patients with stab wounds. Officers talked with these suspects and other witnesses, and say that the fight started as an argument over parking at a different location. During the fight, one of the man took out his handgun but did not use it.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

