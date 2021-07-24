Two men shot in Sagle; one person is in custody

by Kaitlin Knapp

SAGLE, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two men in Sagle.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a shooting on Mountain Ash Drive near Old Highway 95.

According to Bonner County EMS, one man was taken to the hospital. LifeFlight was called in for the second man, who Bonner County EMS said was shot multiple times.

The Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

