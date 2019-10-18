Two men injured in Shoshone Co. ATV crash

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office

Two men were injured in an ATV crash at trail 16A near Place Creek Road in Shoshone County on Wednesday.

Several first responders were called to the scene to help rescue the two men. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, the crash site was over a steep embankment.

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Steven Looney and 34-year-old Steven Dolan of Post Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said Looney was driving and lost control of the ATV, which then descended down the trail.

Looney was transported to Kootenai Medical Center by Life Flight due to his extensive injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Dolan was also injured.

