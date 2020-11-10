Two men arrested for assaulting construction workers, one suspect still at large

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two men have been arrested for attacking construction workers in Kendall Yards, sending one of them to the hospital with a head injury. Police are still searching for the third man involved in the assault.

The incident occurred in late October, and officers found the second suspect on Monday.

On October 19, construction workers reportedly watched as three men walked through Kendall Yards and started knocking over Lime scooters. They started recording them on their phones.

The three walked up to them and threatened to shoot them before throwing rocks at them, according to police. One of the workers was struck in the head and had to be taken to the hospital; he was later stabilized.

Police say the three men ran from the area and crossed the Monroe Street Bridge before an officer was able to find and stop them.

One of the men, 18-year-old Anthony Statton, ran from the officer and was eventually caught several blocks away. He attacked other officers and tried to break free before he was finally taken into custody.

The other two men got away, but on Monday, officers identified 21-year-old Rylee Francisco as being involved in the incident and arrested him.

Statton was charged with first-, second- and third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest. Francisco was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Police are still looking for the third suspect in the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

