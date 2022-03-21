Two men accused of shooting rifle near Spokane Valley apartment complex
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people were caught shooting a rifle near Mirabeau Park in Spokane Valley and one is now facing charges.
Spokane Valley deputies received calls about two men shooting a rifle away from an apartment complex into a wooded area at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies arrived at the scene and contacted both suspects. One suspect followed commands and was detained without incident. The other suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Kassem Bell, ran away but was quickly located and detained.
Deputies later located a .22 caliber rifle. Bell had an active no contact order, meaning he was not allowed to own/possess a gun. He was booked into jail for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The other suspect, who was under 18 years old, only watched and did not shoot so deputies said he was not charged.
