Two men accused of holding Spokane Valley man against his will

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of holding a man against his will at a Spokane Valley apartment complex.

One suspect is already in custody.

Dispatchers received several open 911 calls from the same number around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. They said they could hear voices, but no one was talking directly into the phone, so deputies were sent to the area.

They were then advised an adult man was calling to say someone was trying to steal his vehicle.

Deputies contacted the victim in the apartment parking lot and learned he had been held against his will by two people who thought he’d stolen another person’s wallet.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim denied taking the wallet, but the suspects said he had to stay where he was until the owner of the wallet arrived. They reportedly brandished air-powered pistols at the same time.

As they waited, the victim’s friend arrived and coaxed the victim past the suspects and outside of the apartment. Once free, he called 911.

A K9 Unit searched the area and found one suspect, 40-year-old Christopher S. Benefield, hiding in some nearby shrubs.

He was taken into custody and deputies recovered an air pistol, as well as a set of keys belonging to the victim.

Benefield was arrested for unlawful imprisonment, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor harassment.

The second suspect has not been located, but deputies have identified him.

