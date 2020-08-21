Two Lewiston men arrested for possessing child pornography

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho — Two Lewiston men are facing charges for possessing child pornography.

The first case involves 23-year-old Benjamin C. Martin. Court records show he has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Martin had 23 images of child pornography that were uploaded to a cloud device. When authorities submitted those images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, three were returned and identified as child victims.

A search warrant was issued at Martin’s home on August 19 and he was located inside. Court records show he admitted to looking at child pornography since he was 14 and primarily used his xbox to view the images.

Martin reportedly told investigators he hoped to one day get married, but did not want to have children because he was “afraid of what might happen.”

Martin has been booked and remains in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail.

The second, unrelated case involves a 43-year-old man, also from Lewiston. Court records show Michael C. Stewart was arrested on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stewart possessed and sent child pornography videos.

Court records show he admitted to downloading the material and found it on the app Kik. Martin told investigators he was a member of several groups that shared child pornography on the app.

Martin was taken into custody but it is not clear where he has been booked. 4 News Now has reached out to the Nez Perce County Jail for more information.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.