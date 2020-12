Crash at Evergreen cleared, two lanes of westbound I-90 reopen

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The two lanes of westbound I-90 have reopened at Evergreen in Spokane Valley.

The Washington State Patrol responded to a crash involving multiple cars on Wednesday. Injuries were reported, but none are serious, according to Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

The road has since reopened.

FINAL: this collision has cleared. https://t.co/T7nUOMcNVm — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2020

