Two lanes of westbound I-90 blocked at US-2 interchange due to downed powerlines

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two lanes of westbound I-90 are blocked at the US-2 interchange due to downed powerlines.

WSDOT’s incidence response team, as well as WSP are waiting for utility crews to respond.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

