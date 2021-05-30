Two killed, two injured in multiple-car crash near Airway Heights

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Two people were killed and two others injured in a multiple-car collision in Airway Heights early Sunday morning.

Spokane Police said they closed Highway 2 near Russell and Spotted Road to investigate the crash, which involved three cars. Two were declared dead, two were transported to the hospital, and another person was evaluated on scene.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.