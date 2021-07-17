Two inner-tubers rescued from Spokane River

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people who were riding an inner-tube on the Spokane River were rescued on Friday after they were ejected into the river.

The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said they were riding an inner-tube near Downriver Golf Course, when it struck a rock and ejected them into the river. Witnesses called 911 after hearing them calling for help and eventually spotting them clinging to a rock in the center of the river.

Using kayaks and special equipment, SFD was able to get to the two people while in swift water and got them safely out. The SFD’s technical rescue team hoisted both of them to safety due to the rugged terrain and dangerous slope.

The inner-tubers were met by SFD Paramedics for medical evaluation. Neither required extensive medical treatment.

Even though both people wore life vests and clung onto rocks until help arrived, SFD said not all people are this fortunate and many incidents do not end this well.

They wanted to remind people to follow some safety guidelines when doing these kinds of activities. These steps are plan a trip within their capabilities; research local hazards and weather; create and share a float plan; bring essential safety gear; dress for immersion; and do not go solo.

