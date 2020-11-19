Two injured in shooting at Centennial Hotel, police searching for shooter

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting at Centennial Hotel around midnight Thursday.

Police have still not arrested the suspect.

Spokane Police received a call around 11:52 p.m. with the caller stating their friend had been shot. A second call came in with a woman on the phone saying a person was shot and “bleeding out.”

Two people were shot and at least one of those victims was a man.

.@SpokanePD are here at The Centennial Hotel responding to a shooting. Here’s what we know

– Call came in around midnight

– Two victims were treated by officers with non life threatening injuries at this time

– SPD does have some information on at least one suspect, male pic.twitter.com/jkewIbr6gw — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) November 19, 2020

Officers arrived quickly and tended to their injuries before taking them to the hospital. The victims are expected to survive.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting. They said the shooter is a man who left the scene with a gun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2244.

