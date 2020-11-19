Two injured in shooting at Centennial Hotel, police searching for shooter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting at Centennial Hotel around midnight Thursday.
Police have still not arrested the suspect.
Spokane Police received a call around 11:52 p.m. with the caller stating their friend had been shot. A second call came in with a woman on the phone saying a person was shot and “bleeding out.”
Two people were shot and at least one of those victims was a man.
Officers arrived quickly and tended to their injuries before taking them to the hospital. The victims are expected to survive.
Police do not believe this was a random shooting. They said the shooter is a man who left the scene with a gun.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2244.
