Two injured in Highway 395 crash south of Chewelah

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Chewelah early Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 39-year-old Mathew D. Coyle was driving southbound on Highway 395 around 1:20 a.m. Troopers said he crossed into the centerline and struck 56-year-old Eugene Kenney’s vehicle head-on.

Coyle’s vehicle stopped in the center turn lane and Kenney’s went off the road, stopping in a ditch.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts, but both were injured. Coyle was taken to a local hospital hospital and, though he was injured, Kenney did not have to be transported.

Troopers said no drugs, nor alcohol were involved in the crash, but they did find reason to charge Coyle with unsafe lane travel.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.