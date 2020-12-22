Two Idaho health care workers have allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID vaccine, Public Health says

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Public Health reported two health care workers suffered severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer COVID vaccine, one of them in North Idaho.

Public Health notes that both workers have a documented history of allergic reactions to injected medications. One worker has fully recovered already, and the other is stable and is expected to be released Tuesday.

“The CDC considers a history of severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis to any vaccine or to any injectable therapy as a precaution, but not contraindication, to vaccination,” said Public Health medical director Dr. Christine Hahn. “In light of these events, we are concerned about the risk to people with such a history and recommend that anyone with a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to any vaccine or injectable therapy defer taking this vaccine until more is known.”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says federal, state and local health agencies are tracking reports of allergic reactions to the vaccine, noting that clinical trials indicate very little risk — but there will be side effects due to the vaccine stimulating the body’s immune system.

Currently, those side effects include fever, fatigue, headache, chills and soreness at injection site. Health and Welfare says those symptoms usually go away after just a couple days.

