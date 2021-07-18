Two houses badly damaged in fire Saturday, no injuries reported

by Connor Sarles

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people and their pets were rescued from a double house fire on Nelson and Euclid Saturday evening.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to calls of two houses on fire. Firefighters worked on the flames while others went in to see if anyone was left inside.

Four people, two dogs and two cats got out of the house, and one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the fire started in one home, then spread to another. The first house was severely damaged, while the second received damage along the outside, attic and roof areas.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but fire officials imply it was started by a cigarette, vape or other smoking device. Losses are estimated at more than $500,000.

