Two homes destroyed in Whitetail Loop Fire, burning 300 acres near Orofino
A wildfire burning near Orofino has burned more than 300 acres. Two homes have been lost in the flames.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire started around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
Five fire crews worked through the night Sunday to contain the fire and a Type 3 team will take over Monday morning.
For evacuation information, residents should call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 476-4521.
