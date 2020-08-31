Two homes destroyed in Whitetail Loop Fire, burning 300 acres near Orofino

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

A wildfire burning near Orofino has burned more than 300 acres. Two homes have been lost in the flames.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire started around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Five fire crews worked through the night Sunday to contain the fire and a Type 3 team will take over Monday morning.

WHITETAIL LOOP FIRE UPDATE#whitetailloopfire8/31/2020 8:00am updateOrofino-Dworshack DamFire is more than 300 Acres… Posted by Idaho Department of Lands Fire Information on Monday, August 31, 2020

For evacuation information, residents should call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 476-4521.

