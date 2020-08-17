Two hikers missing at Enchantments Loop Trail

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHELAN CO., Wash. — Chelan County Emergency Management needs help finding two hikers who went missing at the Enchantments Loop Trail.

Hope Ryan and Kristen Jost were last seen at Inspiration Lake late Saturday afternoon, and may have been seen at Earle Lake at noon on Sunday—the latter sighting is not yet confirmed by authorities.

Ryan is described as five-feet four-inches tall, 150 pounds with dark red hair, possibly braided. She was last seen wearing a bright-green t-shirt and black yoga pants, with a bright-green coat and dark backpack.

Jost is described as five-feet eight-inches tall with a ‘medium build,’ with long brown hair, possibly in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green dry-fit shirt with a black tank top or gray t-shirt underneath, with black pants and blue hiking boots.

Chelan County Emergency Management says the two were out for a day hike on Saturday, expected to return by 8 p.m. They planned to hike from the Stuart Lake Trailhead to Snow Lakes Trailhead.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call RiverCom 911 at (509) 663-9911.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.