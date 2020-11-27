Two Gonzaga players out due to COVID protocols, game against Auburn still on

Joel Ayayi looks for a hole in Denver's defense.

FORT MYERS, Florida — Two Gonzaga players will sit out of Friday’s game against Auburn due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sports Information Director Barrett Henderson said neither player tested positive for the virus.

The news comes just minutes ahead of tipoff and a day after a member of GU’s travel party tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, the team said two other non-student athletes were also in isolation after coming into contact with the infected person.

The team has not named which two players will be out for Friday’s game.

