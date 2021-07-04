Two found dead in camper fire in Orofino

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OROFINO, Idaho — Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating a truck fire that killed two people in Orofino early Saturday morning.

Officers with CCSO and the Orofino Police Department responded to calls of a fire along Cold Springs Road.

When they arrived, they found a truck and camper completely engulfed in flames. Two people were inside, both of whom died in the fire. Authorities are not releasing their names yet, pending identification.

The cause of the fire is not known.

