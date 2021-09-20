Fairfield runaways found safe

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

FAIRFIELD, Wash. — Two children who ran away from home Sunday night have been found.

Hailly L. Bernard, 12, and Patrick G. Kauffman, 14, were reported missing by their families Monday morning.

They left their homes in Fairfield Sunday night and neither of them showed up to school.

It is not clear where they were found or if they were together, but the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they were safe.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.