Two employees from Coeur d’Alene restaurant test positive for COVID-19

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two employees from Shooters Bar and Grill in Coeur d’Alene have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to management, they were notified about the infections today. They told 4 News Now the restaurant closed immediately.

In a statement, they said all other employees will be tested for the virus and the restaurant will be cleaned and sanitized by an outside company.

“We are responding in full compliance with CDC and Panhandle Health District guidelines,” the statement said.

Shooters Bar and Grill will remain closed until everyone has been tested and health officials have determined that they can reopen safely.

Marina facilities and the gas dock next to the restaurant will remain open.

“Our thoughts at this time are with our employees and our customers, all of whom are part of the Shooters family, as all Americans work through these challenging times,” the restaurant said in a statement.

