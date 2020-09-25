Two employees at Spokane Veterans Home test positive for COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two employees at the Spokane Veteran Home have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now isolating at home.

The Veterans Home is now conducting “enhanced surveillance” and bumping up their testing.

In the early months of the pandemic the Spokane Veterans Home suffered heavy losses, as a number of residents succumbed to the coronavirus. They have not had serious issues since the rest of their patients were released from the hospital ins June.

The Veterans Home says both employees were wearing appropriate PPE. In light of their infection, the facility is now working with the Health District to make sure they follow all health guidelines.

