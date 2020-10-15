Two employees at Pullman Regional Hospital test positive for coronavirus

PULLMAN, Wash. — Two employees at Pullman Regional Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the hospital, the employees work in the same department and are both now quarantining.

Contact tracing is underway and all staff in close contact with the two employees have been tested. These same employees will be tested again in three days, per CDC guidelines.

“The safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority. Visitors are restricted in all inpatient areas of the hospital,” the release said.

Whitman County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,590. The majority of cases are in young people and three are currently hospitalized.

