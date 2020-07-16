Two Capone’s employees test positive for COVID-19 at Coeur d’Alene location

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Two employees at Capone’s Pub and Grill in Coeur d’Alene have tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant said Wednesday.

Of the employees, one worked from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday, July 6, and again that Tuesday from 4-9 p.m. The second employee worked in the kitchen, Monday-Friday of last week.

In a post to Facebook, Capone’s said it’s been in contact with Panhandle Health, which says there is little to no risk for people to get sick from the kitchen.

The restaurant closed the doors of its Coeur d’Alene location on Monday to deep clean after learning of an employee’s possible exposure to the virus.

In an updated post to Facebook, the restaurant said it was reopening Wednesday with limited inside seating, patio seating, and curbside pickup and delivery. It posted about two employees testing positive not long after.

“We continue to follow stringent sanitation procedures at all times,” it reads in the post.

