Two dozen new COVID-19 cases linked to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 24 new cases of COVID-19 have been directly linked back to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria.

This comes as bars and restaurants have opened back up to the public in Phase 2.

According to the Health District, all the cases were likely contracted within the last two weekends. Only one of the infected people is an employee, and the others were in the 19-29 age demographic, and some did not show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

Previously, the Health District linked 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to a single restaurant/bar over the last two weekends, but chief health officer Dr. Bob Lutz did not disclose the specific location at the time.

“We understand that many of us crave meeting up with our friends at our favorite hang-outs,” said Dr. Lutz. “We can have those social connections, but it’s vital we socialize while also maintaining the required health measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Dr. Lutz said the restaurant/bar was clearly not observing social distancing and mask measures, which likely led to the spread.

Borracho responded to the reports on Thursday in a post to Facebook, saying, “From the onset of phase 2 we have worked diligently to be a leader in implementing the recommended protocols going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our patrons.”

The restaurant said it’s worked with Dr. Lutz to develop additional measures ensuring the safety of customers and employees going forward. That includes reducing the bar’s capacity to 30%, down from the 50% it was previously allowing.

All customers will be provided complimentary face coverings, and will be asked to social distance while waiting in line to get in.

“We thank the Spokane community for the ongoing support as we continue to work together and adopt new roles and responsibilities to make our city safe for everyone,” it reads in the post.

