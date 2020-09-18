Two-day Oktoberfest celebration in Downtown Coeur d’Alene this weekend

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association Oktoberfest

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. — Oktoberfest is back in Downtown Coeur d’Alene this weekend.

The event will take place Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You’ll be able to indulge in great beer and delicious German food and the Downtown Coeur d’Alene Association is working to keep the event COVID-safe.

Restaurants and retail stores across Downtown Coeur d’Alene will be participating in the celebration.

Some restaurants are opening its doors to serve beer and German food from a special Oktoberfest menu.

Gelato By the Lake is a new gelato shop on Sherman Ave. that serves authentic, all-natural gelato with the help of Professional Gelato Maker and Italy-native Marco Napolitano.

He and the owner, Katie Stillert, also both lives and worked in Germany and speak fluent German.

They’ll be serving ‘beer gelato’ using Spaten Oktoberfest beer.

“We are first-time business owners. I used to work for him in Germany and now he’s coming to work for me here and help me through this process,” said Stillert. “And Oktoberfest is a massive celebration in Germany and we are so thankful that Coeur d’Alene has it here and that we can be a part of it right here on Sherman.”

One place that takes part in Oktoberfest each year is Crown & Thistle, a pub normally known for its English and Scottish menu.

For Oktoberfest, the owner, Ben Drake, says they’re trading out bangers and mash for bratwurst and pretzels.

You’ll also be able to enjoy some German beers and ciders.

“We’re really happy that the Downtown Association is continuing to try and and create these micro-events to help our businesses because we’ve all been hurt,” said Drake. “During the pandemic, we’re just not really seeing people that we normally see downtown.”

Oktoberfest is just one of several ‘micro-events’ that the Downtown Association is having to keep its annual events going, but COVID-safe this year.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are $25 for one ‘session’ which you can choose when you purchase.

The tickets are on sale online until noon on Friday.

You’ll be able to check in at 105 N. 1st Street either one hour before or after your session time.

Safety Precautions:

All event staff, volunteers and host site staff members will be wearing facial coverings.

Gloves will be worn by volunteers at check-in to distribute glassware to event goer.

Glassware will be passed between servers and event goers using a transport container that is sanitized between each use.

Large gatherings will not be permitted inside the businesses and event goers may be asked to wait outside the until space becomes available.

Event goers will be required to wear face coverings in between tastings when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Buy your Oktoberfest tickets here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.