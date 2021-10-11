Two Cougs earn Pac-12 honors in win over Oregon State

by Melissa Luck

Washington State beat Oregon State 31-24 on October 9, 2021 Copyright KXLY.com 2021

PULLMAN, Wash – Two Washington State football players earned Pac-12 conference honors for their performance in Saturday’s win over Oregon State.

Defensive back George Hicks III was named Defensive Player of the Week. Left tackle Liam Ryan was named Offensive Lineman of The Week.

Hicks led the team with 10 tackles and his first interception of the season. His interception at the send of the first half helped keep the game within one score. Hicks also made the final tackle of the game, keeping the Beavers one yard short of a first down in the final minute.

The Cougs beat the Beavers 31-24 for their second Pac-12 win of the season.

Ryan anchored the offensive line that helped the offense put up nearly 500 yards of total offense. He played 71 plays Saturday and did not allow pressure on 47 passing snaps.

WSU is now 2-2 in conference and 3-3 overall.

They host Stanford next Saturday as part of a three-week homestand.

GAME RECAP: Washington State takes down Oregon State for second straight win

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.