Two Coeur d’Alene school board members resign, effective immediately

by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two members of the Board of Trustees for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools announced they are stepping down, effective immediately.

In a letter to parents, the Board announced Chair Jennifer Brumley, who serves Zone 4, and Trustee Tambra Pickford, serving Zone 3, have expressed their intent to resign.

“It has been my honor to represent this community and serve our students, families and educators as a member of the Coeur d’Alene School Board these past three years,” Brumley said. “Although my term will end this December, I have decided to leave the board early to focus on professional and family priorities. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees this year, and I am proud of the positive change the Board and District administration have worked on together since 2018. I am hopeful that momentum continues as we strive for excellent public schools with strong community support.”

This week, Brumley sent a letter to families, announcing the school board had decided to move its upcoming meeting to Zoom due to safety concerns.

A meeting to discuss mask mandates was postposed the previous week as protesters gathered outside the district building, which also prompted the building to go into lockdown.

In the letter, Brumley said she watched media reports from the protest and was “tearful and truly saddened.”

Tambra Pickford, the other member to step down, was elected to the Board in 2015 and re-elected in November 2019.

“Regrettably I must step down from the Board of Trustees. I no longer am able to devote the considerable amount of time that this position requires,” Pickford said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve alongside so many amazing people these past six years. We have an incredible school district here, and I want to thank all of our teachers, administrators and classified employees for their hard work and the dedication to students they provide each and every day.”

At its next regular meeting on October 4, the Board will be asked to accept the resignations and declare vacancies in Zones 3 and 4.

