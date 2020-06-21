Two-car crash by Freeman Store cleared after blocking northbound lane

FREEMAN, Wash. — A two-car crash in front of the Freeman Store has been cleared after blocking northbound State Route 27 Sunday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), two cars were heading north on SR27—when the front car slowed to make a turn, the car behind failed to stop and crashed into it.

Four people were injured in the crash; both drivers and all passengers were transported to Sacred Heart.

Today firefighters from stations 82, 84, and 85 were dispatched to a two vehicle high speed MVA accident in front of the Freeman store. Three people were transported to local hospitals. Spokane county Fire District 11 provided auto aid. 🚒👨‍🚒🧯🔥🚒🔥 #teamwork #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/cVEneYesWq — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) June 21, 2020

