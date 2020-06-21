Two-car crash by Freeman Store cleared after blocking northbound lane
FREEMAN, Wash. — A two-car crash in front of the Freeman Store has been cleared after blocking northbound State Route 27 Sunday afternoon.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), two cars were heading north on SR27—when the front car slowed to make a turn, the car behind failed to stop and crashed into it.
Four people were injured in the crash; both drivers and all passengers were transported to Sacred Heart.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.