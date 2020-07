Two-car crash blocking both directions of State Route 17 near Moses Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking both directions of State Route 17 just south of Moses Lake.

The crash happened near mile post 42, according to Washington State Patrol.

The condition of the drivers is unknown.

#Breaking: 2-vehicle collision blocking both directions of SR 17 near MP 42 (Grant County – 8 miles south of Moses Lake). More information as I receive it. — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 23, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.