Two candidates want to replace Knezovich as Spokane County Sheriff

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – For the first time in 16 years, Spokane County will elect a new sheriff this fall. So far, two members of the department have shared their intention of holding the position.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said in 2019 he would not run for another term as sheriff. He reiterated that on a local podcast last week and in an interview with the Spokesman-Review.

In those interviews, he put his support for the job behind his undersheriff, John Nowels.

Candidates don’t start filing with Spokane County until May, but Nowels and one other current member of the sheriff’s department have begun exploring campaigns.

The Public Disclosure Commission of Washington shows Nowels filed his intention of running on January 28.

On February 11, another candidate put his name forth with the PDC: longtime Spokane Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Chamberlin.

Both men list themselves as Republicans.

Public disclosure documents show Nowels hasn’t collected any contributions since announcing his intent to run. His campaign has spent money on basic office supplies and a post office box.

Chamberlin has yet to file any reports with the PDC.

