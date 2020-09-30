Two brothers arrested for burglarizing home, stealing Tesla

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two brothers were arrested and charged for more than a dozen felonies after allegedly burglarizing a home in the South Perry District.

Spokane Police says an officer was dispatched to the home near 18th and Madelia, and while he was en-route, he was alerted to a call of a vehicle blocking the road in a Hangman Valley neighborhood.

The officer arrived at the burglarized home, and the homeowner told them that his wallet, laptop and Tesla car had been stolen. He had given his license plate number to Crime Check, which revealed that the car in Hangman Valley belonged to him.

Four other officers were dispatched to Marshall Avenue in Hangman Valley, where they spotted two men walking away from the Tesla.

Both were detained and identified as 31-year-old Dennis Sprayberry and 21-year-old Elijah Sprayberry, brothers and both convicted felons.

A witness identified Elijah as the man he saw sitting in the Tesla, and while searching Dennis’ pockets they found a Tesla key card. Additionally, they found other stolen items on them and identification inside the Tesla.

Both brothers were booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Dennis is charged with second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, dangerous weapons, and having motor vehicle theft tools. Elijah is charged with first-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and a Department of Corrections warrant.

