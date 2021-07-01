Two bodies found under Monroe St. bridge

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two bodies were found in the Spokane River in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the bodies of a man and woman were located lying face down under the Monroe St. bridge.

Spokane Police said it appears to be a double suicide.

It is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.