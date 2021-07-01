Two bodies found under Monroe St. bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two bodies were found in the Spokane River in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the bodies of a man and woman were located lying face down under the Monroe St. bridge.
Spokane Police said it appears to be a double suicide.
It is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story.
