Two arrested for first-degree robbery an hour after police were called

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested two robbery suspects just an hour after police were called.

A deputy responded to a robbery call at an Exxon gas station Highway 395. The employee said a man, later identified as 24-year-old Kennyon Fast-Horse, approached the register and demanded money, then reached to his waistband as if pulling a gun.

After she gave him the money, she said Fast-Horse drove off in a white car with a temporary license plate.

The deputy reviewed surveillance video, noting other identifying features of the man — including the logos on his shirt, a black band on his wrist, his age, and also his white Pontiac was missing a hubcap on the back right side.

Just over an hour later, two deputies on patrol spotted the car near the Yokes on N. Market, which included the temporary license plate and missing hubcap. The car then pulled into the Cenex on Mt. Spokane Park Drive, where deputies went to pull Fast-Horse over.

Fast-Horse and 25-year-old Teyha Jones were in the car, and both were detained. Both denied involvement in the robbery, and Jones told officers that she waited for Fast-Horse in the car, and he returned with money. Jones said she did not know where that money went.

Fast-Horse was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery, and Jones was arrested on a second-degree burglary warrant from another case. When she was being booked, officers found $527 tucked in her bra — the amount stolen from the Exxon register — and deputies added a charge of first-degree robbery.

