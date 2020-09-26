Two arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in downtown Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — An adult and a juvenile were arrested at the public safety building by the Spokane County Courthouse during a march protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor.

According to Spokane Police, the two were arrested at the building—the juvenile for disorderly conduct and the adult for obstructing an officer. They also do not know if they were part of the peaceful protesting, as they were in the area but not in the crowd.

This is a developing story.

